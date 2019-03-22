Oil and gas seeking candidates who support the industry for fall elections

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s oil and gas industries want elected officials who will work for a thriving oil and gas industry and improve it’s ability to compete with Texas.
President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) Giifford Briggs, said they’ll scrutinize candidates from the governor to local offices.
“We want to look for the candidates and hear what they have to say about what their positions are on what’s the next step for the industry. What’s the plan to get the industry back to Louisiana,” Briggs said.
Also, he said investment is stifled in South Louisiana because of the legal climate.
“The lawsuits and the coastal lawsuits and the legacy lawsuits are just making South Louisiana a very difficult place to invest and so we’re not seeing the investment there that we are in other parts of the state," Briggs said.
Congressman Clay Higgins said changes at the federal level have helped oil and gas, and now the state needs to change.
“The severance tax in Louisiana, extraction tax for oil, is 12 1/2% in Louisiana and 4.6% in Texas," Higgins said. “This is a significant tax advantage for Texas. Right now, essentially for new wells, Louisiana is getting 12 1/2% of nothing, while Texas is getting 4.6% of a lot.”
Higgins also calls the legal climate, toxic.
“It virtually guarantees a climate that encourages lawsuits against oil and gas investment, new wells, offshore, on shore,” Higgins said.
The LNG exporter boom is the bright side, with Venture Global just getting federal approval. Yet, he said, the industries need each other.
"As our speaker today from Venture Global said, it’s important to support the oil and gas industry because, without the investments that we make in drilling and hydraulic fracturing, there’s no gas for them to liquefy and to ultimately export,” Briggs said.
LOGA said high taxes, excessive lawsuits and an anti-business climate make it difficult for Louisiana to compete causing a migration of young families to states in every direction.
At last word those planning to run for governor include incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republicans: Congressman Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.
