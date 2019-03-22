LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: LCPD gives update in March 7 shooting of Javid Duhon

Javid Duhon was found shot to death near his home on March 7, 2019. (Source: KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning | March 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:33 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss updates in the March 7 shooting death of 34-year-old Javid Dwayne Duhon.

Police say a passerby found Duhon shot at the intersection of N. Goos Blvd. and Knapp Street around 6:15 p.m. on March 7. Duhon was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Duhon lived nearby, on Good Blvd.

