Kinder native Blake Trahan won’t make Reds opening day roster

CINCINNATI, OH (KPLC) - Blake Trahan, an infielder in the Cincinnati Reds organization was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. He will report to Triple-A Louisville to start the season.
Many predicted that the Reds would make the move following signing of Jose Iglesias.
The 25-year-old Kinder native hit .238 with a pair of stolen bases in 19 spring appearances. In 2018, Trahan played in 11 games for the Reds and posted a .214 average while scoring two runs.
Trahan made his MLB debut last September after being a third-round draft pick in 2015. Before his call-up, Trahan hit .245 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 444 at-bats for the Reds AAA-affliate Louisville in 2018.
