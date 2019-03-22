GB Sciences approved to grow medical marijuana at LSU facility

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A company has been approved to grow medical marijuana at Louisiana State University facility.
The Louisiana State police finalized its background check of GB Sciences, allowing the company to move forward with its plans to grow the product.
GB Sciences will start moving into the main facility at the LSUAgCenter, according to a Friday release from the state’s agriculture and forestry department, or LDAF.
LDAF and the state’s health department will inspect the facility’s manufacturing area on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
The department will then take a product sample from GB Sciences, which will be tested in the LDAF laboratory. If it passes, the product will be ready for distribution through nine pharmacies.
