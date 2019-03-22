FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday; clouds increase Saturday but rain chances slim

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We made it to Friday with our crisp clear weather with another morning for rather chilly temperatures as we start the day. Expect to need a jacket as you head out early but as has been the case the entire week, temperatures will rise quickly and once again top out well into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. Short of the thick pollen, our weather is perfect for spending time outdoors with a wonderful evening on tap for Live at the Lakefront as temperatures fall quickly into the 60s after sunset and will reach the 50s before midnight.