FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday; clouds increase Saturday but rain chances slim

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We made it to Friday with our crisp clear weather with another morning for rather chilly temperatures as we start the day. Expect to need a jacket as you head out early but as has been the case the entire week, temperatures will rise quickly and once again top out well into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. Short of the thick pollen, our weather is perfect for spending time outdoors with a wonderful evening on tap for Live at the Lakefront as temperatures fall quickly into the 60s after sunset and will reach the 50s before midnight.
The ridge of high pressure responsible for providing us with our perfect weather will begin to depart on Saturday and as a result, clouds and humidity will be on the rise as southerly winds return the all-too-common mugginess and cloud cover. The good news is that rain chances remain very slim with only a stray shower possible by afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will top out in the middle 70s and rain chances are low at 20%.
Sunday won’t be much different than Saturday, but the slow moving storm system over the Southern Plains states could kick up enough moisture over our area to result in a few more scattered afternoon showers, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Sunday morning will start off quite a bit milder with lows in the 50s.
A cold front will move through the state by Monday afternoon, increasing our rain and storms chances the second half of the day although the heaviest rain and strongest storms look to bypass SW Louisiana to the north and east. While there is still quite a bit of disagreement in two of our most reliable computer models on the stormy scenario, timing looks to be set on a Monday afternoon or early evening arrival of the front followed by a fast return of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’ll keep you updated on the Monday storm threat over the next few days in case things change and it looks like a severe weather will exist, so make sure to follow us on the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates on-the-go.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
