First Alert Forecast: Clouds begin to build ahead of rain chances to start the work week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect mostly clear skies with plenty of sunshine through this evening. We do have light and variable winds keeping us from getting too warm through the afternoon. Highs are expected to top out near the 80 degree mark. Into the evening hours we’ll see temperatures falling down into the low 50s with clear skies. Winds have shifted to out of the south, which will mean increasing of the humidity. This could lead to some patchy fog overnight.