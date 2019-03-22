CPPJ approves drainage district consolidation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted 9 to 4 in favor of a drainage consolidation plan that would merge the current seven districts into two districts.
There are currently seven drainage districts with five drainage board members per district. That makes 35 members accessible to the public, if needed.
A study by the Calcasieu Police Jury, analyzed drainage and watershed needs in our area, and the CPPJ passed a proposal that would consolidate those seven districts down to two.
A district on the east and west side of the Calcasieu River; those 35 members would be cut down to 14—seven for each area.
CPPJ hopes to implement these consolidations by June 24.
