Cameron Fisheries Facility will hopefully open this summer

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - Originally set to open in 2006, the Cameron Fisheries Facility is still closed to local fishermen and shrimpers. Officials are hoping to open it this year, but the delay is leaving some locals in the seafood business to wonder if it’s worth it.
“To make the fish house profitable, you’re going to have to have boats come in here," Shirley Gray, a local shrimper said. "To have boats come in here, you you have to have dock space. We have no dock space.”
Gray said she, as well as most in the seafood business in Cameron, felt it was a waste of money if there is no where to put the boats. She said space to accommodate boats has become extremely limited in Cameron.
“They could have taken that money, built a nice fish house and built us some city docks around here," Gray said. "That is our biggest gripe. That they took all that money and put it in a fish house that most of us feel like isn’t going to be profitable.”
The reason for the over 12 year hold up?
According to Kevin Savoie, Sea Grant Louisiana Area Agent, Cameron Parish purchased the equipment through a grant from hurricane damages, they just need someone to lease the facility and operate it.
He said it was meant to be a public-private partnership, but that private partner backed out. Savoie says once the equipment is set up, requests for proposals will be sent out.
Until then, the facility will remain closed and those expected to use it still have questions.
“A nice clean fish house, where you can get ice and unload, but then build us dock space," Gray said. "I know I keep saying that but that is our main problem here. No dock space.”
The money for the fisheries facility is grant money from the hurricane damages according to Savoie.
He said they hope to have the fishery up and running by this summer.
