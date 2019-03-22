Calcasieu registrar of voters retiring

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters Angie Quienalty is retiring.
Quienalty’s retirement is effective Saturday, March 23, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Kim Fontenot, chief deputy at the registrar of voters, will serve as the interim registrar.
The police jury, which is responsible for appointing a new registrar of voters, will begin the search process on March 22. The position is a lifetime appointment.
According to the news release, while the police jury appoints the registrar of voters, it has no legal authority regarding oversight, discipline, or setting office policies for the registrar of voters.
Quienalty has served as registrar of voters since May of 1995.
“Angie Quienalty has been an excellent Registrar. She took the office to new levels and she’s certainly someone we are going to miss,” said Bryan C. Beam, parish administrator.
