Bregman played a key role in helping push the Astros to their first World Series Championship title in franchise history in 2017, as he was responsible for a number of clutch hits and defensive plays during the club’s title run. Among his memorable performances include a tone-setting solo homer off Chris Sale in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS, a game-tying solo home run off Chris Sale in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS, an acrobatic, run-saving throw to home plate in Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS vs. NYY, and a walkoff RBI-single in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. During the World Series against the Dodgers, Bregman became the second player in MLB history to record an RBI in each of his first five career games in the Fall Classic (also Amos Otis).