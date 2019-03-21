Welsh man convicted of second-degree murder in death of Nehemiah Gray

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man has been convicted of second-degree murder, Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy confirmed.
Trevonte Talbert, 23, was unanimously convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Nehemiah Gray, who was shot and killed just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in the 200 block of Coleman Street.
Two other men - Nicholas Lenaird Anderson and Terrell Williams IV - were also charged with second-degree murder in Gray’s death.
Cassidy said Anderson was the “star witness” in Talbert’s trial. Anderson, who Cassidy said was the driver of the vehicle, has not yet gone to trial or reached a plea agreement.
“We are going to take into consideration his cooperation and truthful testimony,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said there was “much more evidence” against Talbert than the other two men.
Williams on Tuesday pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended.
