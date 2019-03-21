SWLA Arrest Reports - March 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 18, 2019.
Jonathan Michael Millhouse, 29, Channelview, TX: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; battery of emergency services personnel; resisting an officer.
Brandon Elvin Perkins, 34, Starks: Instate detainer; probation detainer; instate detainer; instate detainer; instate detainer; probation detainer.
Colby Lane Leblanc, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; disturbing the peace; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Steven Geraud Washington, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Morgan Gene Goodly, 22, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution of a Schedule IV drug; theft under $1,000; production manufacture, distribution of Schedule IV drugs.
Miracle Lynette Chatman, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Kevin Sandez Doucet, 17, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Keith Anderson Harris, 35, Jeanerette: Driver must be licensed, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer.
Bradley Alexander-Claude Pryor, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Michael Paul Patterson, 35, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Brodrick Vandrez Dicks, 30, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.
Joseph Tobias Bellard, 30, Lake Charles:: Probation violation.
Cody Edward Wayne Zimmer, 31, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Jeffrey Martin Simons, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation, probation violation.
David James Cormier, 48, Iowa: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Lenaird Anderson, 26, Baldwin: Instate detainer.
Joseph Dwayne Ledoux, 56, Starks: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Richard Clay Heinbach, 60, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; Unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; obscenity; contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Craig Alan Neil, 55, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Leris Lee Domingue, 37, Sulphur: Pedestrians on Highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
