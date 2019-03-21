State police responds to photo of vehicles driving wrong way on 210 on-ramp

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A photo was submitted to KPLC of vehicles driving the wrong way on a 210 on-ramp.
The photo was sent around the time eastbound on the 210 bridge was closed due to an accident.
The on-ramp was from Pete Manena Road.
“Driving the wrong way, passing on the shoulder, and crossing the median due to traffic congestion are illegal and potentially dangerous driving behaviors,” said Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police. “Drivers who choose to break the law risk being ticketed by law enforcement. While this was taking place today, our efforts were focused on reopening the I-210 Bridge as quickly as possible.”
