Sabine Parish school closed due to flu

Sabine Parish school closed due to flu
By KSLA Staff | March 21, 2019 at 5:27 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 11:22 AM

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Another ArkLaTex school system has announced school closures due to flu.

Students at Converse School will not return to school on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22.

Parent teacher conferences are still scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Senior Quiz Bowl will still have the tournament that was scheduled on Thursday.

The kindergarten field trip scheduled for Thursday, March 21st has been cancelled.

Converse School students will be dismissed on Thursday, March 21st due to the number of confirmed flu cases. Parent...

Posted by Sabine Parish School Board on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.