Police: Driver attempts to fight off car jacker, rolls SUV

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is recovering after defending himself and rolling his SUV on its side on Thursday morning.
Shreveport police officers got the call just after 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Dalzell Street between McCellan and Southern Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a SUV on its side that had struck a utility pole.
The SUV's driver told police he was fighting off an attempted car jacking, which caused the accident.
The driver’s leg was injured and is not considered life-threatening.
Shreveport police are working to check security cameras around the scene of the incident to verify the driver’s claims.
