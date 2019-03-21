NOPD: Suspects help victim jump stalled car then carjack him

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was stalled on the side of the road in the 2600 block of A.P. Tureaud. Around 9:45 p.m., two unknown males in a light brown suburban stopped to help give the victim’s vehicle a jump. After giving the vehicle a jump, as the victim was giving the suspects the jumper cables back, one suspect stuck a silver gun in the victim’s side and demanded his property. The other suspect then got out of the vehicle and shoved the victim to the ground while the first suspect jumped in the victim’s vehicle. The two suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle.