McNeese upsets No. 9 UL Lafayette in extra innings, 5-4

The Cowgirl (13-17) win snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Cajuns (23-4) and its the first McNeese win over the Cajuns since a 3-1 win in Lafayette in 2010 when the Cajuns were ranked No. 22. It’s also the first win over a UL Lafayette team that was ranked in the Top 10 since 2004 when McNeese won 1-0 in Lake Charles during the Cowgirl Classic. The Cajuns were ranked 10th at the time.