McNeese upsets No. 9 UL Lafayette in extra innings, 5-4

LAFAYETTE— In what is the one of the oldest series in program history, Wednesday night’s 11 inning, 5-4 McNeese softball win over No. 9 UL Lafayette didn’t disappoint.
The Cowgirl (13-17) win snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Cajuns (23-4) and its the first McNeese win over the Cajuns since a 3-1 win in Lafayette in 2010 when the Cajuns were ranked No. 22. It’s also the first win over a UL Lafayette team that was ranked in the Top 10 since 2004 when McNeese won 1-0 in Lake Charles during the Cowgirl Classic. The Cajuns were ranked 10th at the time.
The loss for UL Lafayette is the first home loss of the season (15-1) and it snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Cajuns.
Junior Cori McCrary’s two run home run in the third inning put the Cowgirls up 3-1 then an RBI single by Strother in the sixth inning gave McNeese a 4-2 lead.
The Cajuns high potent offense came back to tie the game at four all with a two-run home run by Reina O’Neal in the bottom of the sixth. Neither team was able to push a run across in the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.
McNeese’s Brenique Wright scored what proved to be the go ahead run in the top of the 11th inning and McClain ended the game when she caught a fly ball in left field and threw out Alissa Dalton at home to end the game.
NOTABLE INNINGS:
B2- UL Lafayette scored first on a sacrifice fly to left by Sarah Hudek (Cajuns 1, McN 0)
T3- McNeese left the tying run stranded on third after Taylor Strother led the inning off with a walk then went to second on a single by Alayis Seneca. Strother moved to third on a sac bunt by Justyce McClain (Cajuns 1, McN 0).
B4- Saleen Flores got out of a jam after giving up a leadoff walk and a single with no outs. Saleen got Bailey Cury to ground out into a double play then got Raina O’Neal to ground out to end the inning. (Cajuns 1, McN 0).
T5- McNeese scored three runs in the inning to take the lead. A bloop single to centerfield by McClain scored Seneca from second to tie the game at one apiece. Seneca reached base on a fielder’s choice then stole second. Cajuns transfer Cory McCrary then gave McNeese a 3-1 lead with a two-run bomb over the left centerfield wall. (McN 3, Cajuns 1).
B5- The Cajuns got a run back off a double by Casidy Chaumont (McN 3, Cajuns 2)
T6- Cowgirls got that run back on an RBI single through the left side by Strother that scored pinch runner Tayler Edwards (McN 4, Cajuns 2)
B6- Reina O’Neal’s one out two RBI homerun to right centerfield tied the game at four apiece (McN 4, Cajuns 4)
B7- McNeese reliever Caroline Settle replaced first reliever Amber Coons. Settle struck out Chaumont but she reached on a wild pitch. After two outs, Chaumont moved into scoring position by stealing second. After a walk to Julie Rawls, Settle got out of the inning with a line drive to Seneca at second base to send the game into extra innings. (McN 4, Cajuns 4)
B10- Cajuns left the game winning run stranded on third base when Settle struck out Hudek to end the threat (McN 4, Cajuns 4)
T11- Brenique Wright scored the go ahead run all the way from second base when a throwing error at first base allowed Wright to come home for the go ahead run (McN 5, Cajuns 4)
