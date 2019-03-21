Lake Charles police officer receives ‘Beyond the Badge’ award for going above and beyond the call

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Every year in Louisiana, a handful of police officers are honored for going ‘Beyond the Badge.’
One Lake Charles police officer received the Heart of Law Enforcement award this year.
Officer Julia Courville is, in her own words, just a normal person.
“A bunch of officers do stuff like this every day, that people just don’t know about, but it gets done more than people think," Courville said. "Just happened that somebody recognized me.”
Last January, Courville responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.
When she got there, she found a man in the car, along with an 6-month-old.
She said it appeared the family had been sleeping in the vehicle for quite some time.
“I asked him if it would be okay if I got them a hotel room for the night, if he would be accepting of it, he said okay," Courville said. "So, we went down the street, to a local motel, and got him a motel room for the night.”
She set the family up in a Motel 6 in Lake Charles until they were able to find more permanent housing.
She offered to purchase a portable crib for the baby, but the couple already had one in storage.
She went back later that night to make sure the baby was in the crib and that the family was safe.
“Not surprised at all. Knowing her, that’s every day type deal for her, She does great within the community, and she loves taking care of people," Lieutenant Ronnie Lemelle said.
Lt. Lemelle is Courville’s commanding officer on the patrol division.
He said while Courville may be humble about the work she does, she’s more than deserving of the award.
“She sends a vibe through the entire police department, actually, we’d thrive to have people do what she does," Lemelle said.
While Courville may have had few words to say praising herself, she said being placed in the same group as the other awardees is inspiring.
“Corporal Middlebrook, in Lafayette, who was killed a couple of years ago, I feel very honored to be a part of a group of recipients that he was a part of.”
Along with Courville, there were 16 other honorees.
They were:
- Deputy Salvatore Angillette with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Jared Bennett with the Pineville Police Department
- Deputy Kasey Boudreaux with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Issac Genova with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Jennifer Gonzalez with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant Paul Harris with the Louisiana State Police
- Sergeant Alton Horn with the City of Alexandria Police Department
- Deputy Fred Kimble with the East Baton Rogue Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Corporal Chad Landreneau with the Lafayette Police Department
- Sergeant David LeBlanc with the Lafayette Police Department
- Corporal Heather Martin with the Lafayette Police Department
- Major Todd Morris with the East Baton Rogue Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Cody Richard with the Lafayette Police Department
- Corporal Ryan Shanahan with the Lafayette Police Department
- Investigator Chad Stokes with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office
- Lieutenant Donald Gail Waddle with the Village of Dodson Police Department
