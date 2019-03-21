La. fire company praised for extinguishing Texas plant fire

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards praised Louisiana-owned US Fire Pump for their efforts to help contain and extinguish a petrochemical plant fire that had been roaring for nearly two days in Deer Park, Texas.
“US Fire Pump’s 20 crew members dropped everything in the middle of the night & risked their lives to help a fellow neighbor during a time of need. They represent the very best of Louisiana and our willingness to always lend a helping hand,” Edwards tweeted on Tuesday, Mar. 20.
The fire began Sunday at the facility southeast of Houston, sending a huge, dark plume of smoke thousands of feet in the air. US Fire Pump was contacted Monday night and was on scene in Texas at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“We are grateful that we were able to respond with our expertise and help extinguish this fire and protect the safety of the public, as it appears this will be one of the worst industrial fires in Texas’ history,” Chris Ferrara, President of US Fire Pump said. “Our company is known worldwide as a Louisiana asset that is always ready and capable of responding to these type of disasters.”
The fire was extinguished less than 24 hours after the company’s arrival.
