Indictment returned against man accused of raping minor

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday returned rape charges against a Lake Charles man accused of raping a minor.
Allen James Stevens, 55, is accused of sexually abusing a family member from the time she was 9 until she was 16.
Stevens was indicted on three counts of second-degree rape and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
Stevens was arrested on Feb. 26, 2019. He is being at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $400,000 bond.
