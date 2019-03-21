Indictment returned against man accused of raping minor

Indictment returned against man accused of raping minor
Allen James Stevens (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning | March 21, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 1:29 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday returned rape charges against a Lake Charles man accused of raping a minor.

Allen James Stevens, 55, is accused of sexually abusing a family member from the time she was 9 until she was 16.

Stevens was indicted on three counts of second-degree rape and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Stevens was arrested on Feb. 26, 2019. He is being at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.