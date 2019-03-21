FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather on cruise control but weekend showers return

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a weak front pushed through the area overnight, the few clouds associated with it have moved out and winds have shifted back from out of the north as temperatures start off in the upper 40s to near 50 for morning low temperatures. Quite a nice sunrise ahead to start the day with another big swing in temperatures between morning lows and afternoon highs as temperatures will again likely reach the middle 70s again this afternoon.
Today’s forecast will reflect yesterday with a high around 75 this afternoon in Lake Charles and with over 12 hours of sunlight today and higher sun angles now that we are in the official spring season, I don’t expect any hindrance in the warm-up today. Behind our overnight front, a push of drier air will keep humidity values low through the day and that also tends to help temperatures warm up even more since drier air has less capacity to hold heat as opposed to our typically more humid air we see more often than not.
After sunset, temperatures will again drop quickly so make sure to take a jacket if heading out this evening as temperatures quickly fall back into the 60s after sunset and drop into the 50s and eventually upper 40s overnight. This pattern repeats for Friday with highs tomorrow in the middle to even upper 70s possible by afternoon and no rain unlike last Friday. No worries for any of your outdoor events or night out on the town.
We begin to notice a bit more of the humidity on the return by Saturday as southerly winds kick up the clouds as well that will begin to move in through the day on Saturday. There could be a stray shower or two by afternoon or early evening, but rain chances look to be no higher than 20%.
A similar pattern will continue into Sunday with maybe just a few more scattered showers as compared to Saturday but a general uptick in rain chances will continue into Monday as our next cold front is scheduled to move through by Monday evening. Drier weather returns after that for most of the rest of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
