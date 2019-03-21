FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather on cruise control but weekend showers return

Today’s forecast will reflect yesterday with a high around 75 this afternoon in Lake Charles and with over 12 hours of sunlight today and higher sun angles now that we are in the official spring season, I don’t expect any hindrance in the warm-up today. Behind our overnight front, a push of drier air will keep humidity values low through the day and that also tends to help temperatures warm up even more since drier air has less capacity to hold heat as opposed to our typically more humid air we see more often than not.