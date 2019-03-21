First Alert Forecast: Sunshine to end the week, but rain is on its way

This upcoming weekend, the rain chances will slowly come back. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and 30% Sunday. Whatever rain we do see, it will not be a washout. Just enough to possibly ruin outdoor plans. It is possible that it does not even rain at all in some areas. There is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models about if there will be rain or not. That’s why I have the rain chances low, but not completely taken out. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s.