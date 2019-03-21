First Alert Forecast: Sunshine to end the week, but rain is on its way

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! More of this beautiful weather will continue through the afternoon and this evening. There will be limited clouds with no chance of rain. Therefore, it will be very sunny. The temperatures got off to another cool start but are warming quickly. They should top out in the lower to mid 70s.
This evening, it will be nice and clear. There should not be any cloudy around. So, it should be a nice sunset later today. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset. Those temperatures should fall to the upper 50s by nightfall. So, it would not hurt to have a jacket if you have any outdoor plans late this evening.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. It should be a very good night with the moon and stars shining bright. It will be a little chilly. I would have a jacket if you plan on staying out late tonight or getting up early in the morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s north of I-10 and closer to the upper 40s to lower 50s along the I-10 corridor.
Friday will be a good day, but the clouds will slowly be on the return by the evening. So, it will still be sunny with only a few passing clouds through most of the day. The clouds that do come back will not bring any rain. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon. It should still be a very nice day.
This upcoming weekend, the rain chances will slowly come back. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and 30% Sunday. Whatever rain we do see, it will not be a washout. Just enough to possibly ruin outdoor plans. It is possible that it does not even rain at all in some areas. There is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models about if there will be rain or not. That’s why I have the rain chances low, but not completely taken out. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s.
I would not cancel any outdoor plans this weekend just yet. Especially on Sunday. That day is trending toward a better day. There will at least be more clouds around, but as long as the rain stays away, it shouldn’t be a bad day. Both days though, you may want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Early indications of next week look like there will be some rain by Monday. It will be with a weak cold front pushing through from the west. This will bring a few showers, and maybe a couple storms. I have decided to keep the rain chances at 40%. So, it does not look like it will be too much rain, which is certainly good.
Tuesday should be better once that cold front passes through. There will be some cloud cover with a slight chance of rain. I have only a 20% chance with mostly cloudy conditions early in the day. I think throughout the day, the clouds will gradually clear away and the sunshine may return.
Wednesday will be a very beautiful day again. So, this stretch of cloudy and rainy weather will be short-lived. The sunshine should eb back as early as Tuesday, but certainly be Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still warming up to the 70s in the afternoon. Thursday should also be very nice with a few passing clouds, but no rain.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.