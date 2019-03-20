Father, son sentenced to life in prison for murder of armored truck driver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal judge sentenced a father and son, Armstead and Jerome Kieffer to life in prison Wednesday afternoon (March 20) for their involvement in the slaying of an armored truck guard two years ago.
Both men were convicted for their roles in the fatal attempted armed robbery at the Mid-City Union in May 2017, during which Loomis driver James McBride was killed in an exchange of gunfire.
Before sentencing, defendant Jerome Keifer spoke to the court.
“I’m sorry for your loss, but I did not commit these acts towards your family. You have the wrong man here today," Jerome Keifer said.
The victims family was present for the pair’s sentencing and McBride’s wife, Erica McBride attended via satellite from Tacoma, Washington. In a statement to the court, she described the loss of her husband.
“He was the greatest gift to ever enter my life. He was brave, honest and caring. Since The day he was taken from me, it has been hell on earth," Erica McBride said.
McBride’s mother, Diana, also spoke.
“He was a nine year cancer survivor who fought to live,” Diana McBride said. “He went to work that day and was shot and killed just doing his job.”
Their statements came before U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle sentenced both men to life in prison for the charges they were convicted of last October. A jury found both men guilty of attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and use of a firearm during a violent crime causing death. Both men were given an additional five years for a conspiracy to commit bank robbery charge.
Armstead Kieffer was sentenced to yet another five years for perjury, as well as an additional 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Lemelle ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning Kieffer would serve them at the same time.
A third suspect, Deltoine Scott, was sentenced in January for his role in the attack. He was given 200 months in federal prison.
Scott testified against the father and son in October, identifying Jerome Kieffer as the gunman. Scott testified that Armstead Kieffer was the lookout.
Both Kieffer’s maintained their innocence throughout their trial and sentencing. Jerome Kieffer called Scott a “two-time perjurer and liar,” who Jerome Kieffer claims was the real mastermind behind the robbery.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.