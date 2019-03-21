Family of man allegedly stabbed to death by wife speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While photos show a happy family, sisters Cessely Thomas and Quina Farnell describe a different picture.
“She was not a nurturing person, period. Not to her children, to her family, not to nobody,” said Thomas.
Thomas said she knew something was wrong was when she answered a call from one of her nephews.
“Whats going on? He said, ‘My daddy got stabbed,’ and when he said that, something was real, something happened,” Thomas said.
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office said Joradae Grows was fatally stabbed by his wife, Rita Baker-Grows. Deputies arrested Baker-Grows and put her in a squad car, but while they were giving first-aid to Grows, Baker-Grows somehow escaped, still handcuffed, and turned herself in 12 hours later.
“You cowardly ran. You knew you were wrong,” said Farnell.
Baker-Grows now faces second-degree murder and simple escape charges. The sisters said their brother was madly in love with his wife, and did everything he could to care for her, including going to work every day, only so he could come home and care for the five children.
“He’s not an out-person, a club person on the street. He’s a working man at the plant, came home, take care of the kids, that’s it,” Thomas said.
The sisters said hearing their brother was allegedly killed by his wife is devastating.
“I was shown what love was from a man by my brother, I watched my brother nurture this woman,” said Thomas.
“I hate her, I hate her. I have never in my life told anyone I hate them,” said Farnell.
But as much pain as their family is in now, the pair said they know there are five innocent children they have to focus on now.
“That’s seven lives gone. Yours, those five kids, and his, and he’s physically not there,” said Thomas.
Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the coroner’s office returned our calls for more answers about the stabbing.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.