American Honda recalls 200,000 portable generators due to fire and burn hazard

(KPLC) - Around 200,000 portable generators have been recalled by American Honda due to fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says the portable generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards. The company has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve.
Here are the affected products:
- EU2200i
- EU220i Companion
- EB2200i
This product was sold at The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, CPSC says. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair.
