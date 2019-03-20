Zero turn mowers recalled due to fire hazard

The mower’s throttle cable can make contact with internal electric wiring

By Tresia Bowles | March 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:07 AM

(KPLC) - Around 3,850 Kubota zero turn mowers have been recalled due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The mower’s throttle cable can make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard, says CPSC. No injuries have been reported.

Here are the affected products:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Zero Turn Mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. These mowers were sold thorugh authorized dealers nationwide.

