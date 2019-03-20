VPSO: Pitkin man charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty

PITKIN, LA (KPLC) - A Pitkin man has been charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty, according to a post by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Gary Thomphson, 64, was arrested after allegations of the criminal neglect of horses on property owned by Thompson, according to the post.
The arrest was from a joint investigation between VPSO and the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission.
Thompson’s bond was set at $18,000. Thompson posted bond and was released.
