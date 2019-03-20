Text-to-911 now available in Calcasieu Parish

“In order to speed this process up, one of the first questions we are going to ask is, ‘Is it safe for you to call 911?’ ” McGuire said. “It goes along with our slogan ‘Call if you can, text if you can’t.’ It will always be quicker and more efficient to call and get the help you need. But if you ever feel threatened or feel it is not safe to call 911, by all means continue your text conversation.”