Text-to-911 now available in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Those in Calcasieu Parish can now text 911 in emergency situations. The Calcasieu Parish Public Safety Communications District launched the initiative Wednesday, making Calcasieu the sixth parish in the state and the first in Southwest Louisiana to have this capability.
Richard McGuire, executive director for the Calcasieu Communications District, says it’s a step in the right direction to make contacting 911 available for all, regardless of the situation.
“It’s purpose is to provide the ability to request assistance when it is not safe to talk, such as a domestic violence case, or anytime in which speaking to a 911 operator would put your life in jeopardy," McGuire said. "In addition, text-to-911 allows us to better serve our deaf and hard of hearing community and those citizens who have speech difficulties.”
How to text 911 in an emergency situation
1. Enter “911” into the “To” field
2. The first text message to 911 should be brief, contain the location of the emergency, and the type of help that is needed.
3. Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.
4. Text with simple words. Do not use abbreviations or slang. Keep text messages brief and concise.
McGuire says although Calcasieu E911 will now begin text-to-911, he stresses to remember that texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice call to 911.
“In order to speed this process up, one of the first questions we are going to ask is, ‘Is it safe for you to call 911?’ ” McGuire said. “It goes along with our slogan ‘Call if you can, text if you can’t.’ It will always be quicker and more efficient to call and get the help you need. But if you ever feel threatened or feel it is not safe to call 911, by all means continue your text conversation.”
To text 911, you must have a text-capable phone and a service plan. It is possible to call 911 using a phone that does not have a service plan, but you cannot send a text message to 911 without a service contract that includes texting.
Text-to-911 is not available if you are roaming and it is not available in all areas of the country.
McGuire says the Calcasieu Parish Public Safety Communications District will be charged $1,100 per month in recurring charges for the text-to-911 program.
