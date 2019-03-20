Smartphone apps tracking users locations, even when apps are closed

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to Louisiana Law, “No person shall use a tracking device to determine the location or movement of another person without the consent of that person".
“The law is pretty specific about tracking devices," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "When I say tracking devices, it can be a tracking device that you put on a vehicle, a piece of equipment, or machinery, or it can be something you add to a phone or any type of electronic device where people have an expectancy of privacy. And it’s illegal, but there are exceptions.”
Some of those exceptions include a parent or legal guardian of a minor child, any commercial motor carrier operation, law enforcement agencies, and cellphone providers.
Smartphones apps accessing your location is nothing new, but did you know you may have giving those apps permission to track you all the time—even when you’re not using the app?
Mancuso points out these apps aren’t breaking the law.
“What needs to be taken into consideration is if you allow certain apps to have your location, then your right to privacy, for that particular app, are null and void.” Mancuso said.
Fortunately, if you don’t like the thought of apps passively tracking your location, you can turn off your location for some, or all, of your apps.
For iPhone users:
1. Go to your settings.
2. Click Privacy.
3. Select Location Services.
4. Manage which apps you want to know your location. You have several options to choose from: “never”, “while using", or “always”. You can also turn the green toggle off to turn off location for all your apps.
To learn more about services in iOS 8 and later that protect your private information, including your location on your Apple devices, click here.
For Android users:
1. Go to your settings.
2. Click Advanced.
3. Select Location.
4. You will be able to see a list of all of your apps that have access to your location. You can choose which apps to turn off location. Unlike the iPhone, Android only lets you turn permission on and off, instead of only while using the app.
“That’s one of the first things they ask you on any app,” Mancuso said. “So, you do need to be cautious and read up on that.”
For parents, a huge safety concern is apps tracking their children. There are social media apps that actively track users, so discuss those privacy settings with your kids. If you don’t want apps knowing your children’s location, but you do, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office provided a list of apps parents can use.
MamaBear Child Tracking: Offers alerts for family news, social media monitoring, text message monitoring, location sharing, speeding alerts, etc.
Amber Alert GPS: Parents can set up safe zones to get informational alerts, such as a child entering or leaving school, as well as SOS alerts, indicating your child may feel threatened or is not feeling well via voice call, text, or email.
Footprints: Tracks and shares locations automatically and in real time, all the time and privately. Able to set up Geofences, like your child’s school, and will notify when those fences are crossed. Movement sensors will notify you each time your child is on the move.
NQ Family Guardian: Enables parents to set boundaries and limits within their child’s smartphone, while also monitoring and communicating with them in times of need. Effectively keeps “bad stuff” out while giving kids the freedom to use their smartphone safely. Allows parents to supervise their child’s mobile activity from any browser, helping them monitor their child’s activity at any time and from any place.
SecuraFone: Offers panic slider with fail-safe, customizable safety alerts, unlimited alerts, alerts providing addresses, speed, and turn-by-turn directions, and shows location history for 90 days.
Life360: Runs on mobile device and allows you to view your family members on a map, communicate with them, and receive alerts when your family members arrive at home, school, or work.
Mancuso says the best option: keep your location between people you trust; like family and friends.
Also, read the fine print and know what information your allowing those apps to receive.
“You just need to be conscious and study each app that you’re purchasing, and especially if you are doing it for your kids, something you want to track to keep them safe," Mancuso said. "Then you need to read the fine print and look at everything about that app and make sure that they aren’t sharing it to anyone else.”
As a reminder, some apps do need to know your location in order to work properly.
