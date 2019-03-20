Reports: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to extension

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros and third baseman Alex Bregman have agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract extension according to Fox 26′s Mark Berman.
The deal would be the second-biggest in Astros’ history, trailing only Jose Altuve’s five-year, $151 million deal signed in 2018.
The LSU product is coming off a breakout 2018, that saw Bregman make his first All-Star Game appearance. He’d earn MVP honors in the mid-summer classic. Bregman would finish the season batting .286 with 31 home runs and 103 RBIs, while leading the MLB in doubles with 51.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.