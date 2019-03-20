Reports: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to extension

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke)
By Brady Renard | March 19, 2019 at 9:30 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:39 PM

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros and third baseman Alex Bregman have agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract extension according to Fox 26′s Mark Berman.

The deal would be the second-biggest in Astros’ history, trailing only Jose Altuve’s five-year, $151 million deal signed in 2018.

The LSU product is coming off a breakout 2018, that saw Bregman make his first All-Star Game appearance. He’d earn MVP honors in the mid-summer classic. Bregman would finish the season batting .286 with 31 home runs and 103 RBIs, while leading the MLB in doubles with 51.

