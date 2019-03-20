Portion of Debakey Drive to be closed Tuesday through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A temporary road closure has been scheduled for Dr. Debakey Drive in Lake Charles. Both lanes of traffic on Dr. Michael Debakey Drive, between Bellevue and Foster Streets, will be closed daily from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 26, through Friday, March 29.
Access to the parking garage entrances from both Dr. Debakey Drive and Helen Street will be available during the project.
The closure is to allow for crews to install new signage on the two overhead crosswalks.
