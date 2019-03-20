McNeese’s Elliott places 4th, Cowboys 6th at Lake Charles Toyota Invitational

LAKE CHARLES – The third and final round of the 2nd Annual McNeese/Lake Charles Toyota Invitational was just as stacked with low scores as the first two rounds as McNeese’s Blake Elliott rallied for a 7-under 65 to climb five places, ending in a tie for fourth place on the individual leaderboard.
Elliott, the highest ranked player in the field with a No. 22 national mark, entered the day in a tie for ninth place after scoring rounds of 72 and 67 on Monday. He ranked tied for third among the 99 individuals with 17 birdies in the three rounds, including five on Tuesday along with an eagle and no bogeys to finish with a 65 and a three-round total of 204 and 12-under par. It was his lowest 54-hole total of the spring and second-lowest in the season, fall included.
Sutton Farmer finished the tourney with a 5-under 211 and in a tie for 16th place. The senior recorded his lowest 54-hole total on the season.
TCU, ranked 43rd in the nation, clobbered the field with a winning 47-under par score of 817. No. 10 ranked Texas Tech followed with a 32-under 832. UTSA finished third with an 840 while Lamar and ULM tied for fourth with scores of 844.
Individually, TCU’s David Ravetto won the title with a 19-under par 197. No. 24-ranked Sandy Scott of Texas Texas and TCU’s Hayden Springer, ranked 97th, tied for second at 13-under par. Elliott tied for fourth with Arkansas State’s Julien Sale and Kyle Hogan of Texas Tech.
McNeese’s Jack Hearn and Reid Giardina tied for 43rd place with a score of 216. Hearn shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday while Giardina was even with a 72. Nick Mattner, the last player of the scoring fivesome, shot a 73 on the day and finished with a 217. Hearn and Mattner recorded their lowest 54-hole total on the season.
Playing as individuals were Chase White and Theo Berger. White ended with a 224 while Berger shot a 226.
The Cowboys will return to action March 29-31 when they take part in The Goodwin hosted by Stanford University.
2019 McNeese/Lake Charles Toyota Invitational results
Final Team Standings:
1, TCU 269-271-277 – 817; 2, Texas Tech 274-274-284 – 832; 3, UTSA 284-274-282 – 840; T4, Lamar 284-285-275 – 844; T4, ULM 281-276-287 – 844; T6, McNeese 284-279-283 – 846; T6, Texas State 281-281-284 – 846; 8, Arkansas State 285-282-280 – 847; 9, Little Rock 284-279-285 – 848; 10, ULL 282-286-284 – 852; 11, SFA 285-288-282 – 855; 12, Missouri State 292-282-285 – 859; 13, Nicholls 291-283-294 – 868; 14, UNO 287-290-294 – 871; 15, Sweden 300-282-290 – 872; 16, Louisiana Tech 288-299-286 – 873; 17, SLU 292-300-292 – 884; 18, Rice 298-290-297 – 885.
McNeese Individuals:
T4, Blake Elliott 72-67-65 – 204; T16, Sutton Farmer 68-70-73 – 213; T43, Jack Hearn 72-71-73 – 216; T43, Reid Giardina 73-71-72 – 216; T49, Nick Mattner 72-72-73 – 217; T83, Chase White 74-73-77; 90, Theo Berger 73-81-72 – 226.Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.