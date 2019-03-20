McNeese’s Elliott places 4th, Cowboys 6th at Lake Charles Toyota Invitational

Elliott, the highest ranked player in the field with a No. 22 national mark, entered the day in a tie for ninth place after scoring rounds of 72 and 67 on Monday. He ranked tied for third among the 99 individuals with 17 birdies in the three rounds, including five on Tuesday along with an eagle and no bogeys to finish with a 65 and a three-round total of 204 and 12-under par. It was his lowest 54-hole total of the spring and second-lowest in the season, fall included.