McNeese’s Blake Elliott climbs to No. 19 national ranking

LAKE CHARLES – A day after finishing tied for fourth place at the McNeese/Lake Charles Toyota Invitational, Cowboy senior golfer Blake Elliott jumped three spots to No. 19 in the Golfstat individual national rankings and No. 8 in the region.
Elliott, the highest-ranked player entered in the tourney at No. 22, posted his best 54-hole total of the season, fall included, with a 7-under 204 after shooting rounds of 72, 67 and 65 in the tournament.
His average season score dropped from 70.7 to a 69.9 while his spring average, covering four tournaments and 11 rounds, fell to 69.5.
In 11 rounds played this spring, the Liberty Hill, Texas native has shot par or better in nine rounds with seven of those in the 60s. And in those four tournament, he’s placed fourth three times and first once.
He’s posted a record of 1920-24 on the year, is 3-3 against players in the top 25, 6-1 versus players ranked 26-50, and 15-3 against players ranked 51-100.
As a team, the Cowboys continue to move closer to the top 100 ranking after climbing two spots to No. 127.
McNeese will be back in action March 29-31 at The Goodwin hosted by Stanford. That tourney will feature 25 schools including No. 6-ranked Oklahoma, No. 7 USC, No. 11 California, No. 15 Pepperdine and No. 17 SMU.
