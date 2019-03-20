McNeese straps on pads for spring football, QB race wide open

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Week one of spring football allowed the Cowboys to get acclimated to new schemes on both sides of the ball. Now that week two has come around and the pads have come on, practices have intensified— something first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert has taken notice of.
“When you create an environment of competition you see guys perform at their highest level. Those are the things that we’ll continue to get," said Gilbert. "With schemes still going in, we just have to get guys to be able to play fast, loose, and aggressive. Obviously still a lot of room for improvement and growth for where we want to go.”
Now as far as standouts so far this spring, Gilbert wasn’t one to reveal any names, but one position to keep an eye on is quarterback. With six guys fighting for the starting job, the main things Gilbert has stressed is that every rep counts.
“There’s not a set guy so those guys are getting a ton of reps and competing every day for what they’re doing. Each throw matters and is with a purpose and those guys understand that and know that," Gilbert said. "I like those guys in a competitive environment which is what they’re sitting in right now.”
Gilbert said the Cowboys are getting more used to a faster more up-tempo practice.
“We’ve had progression since the first day and continue to get faster on both sides looking at reps,” said Gilbert. “The biggest thing is evaluation, just trying to see where our personnel is at and who exactly our personnel is going to be.”
The Pokes will hit the field once again on Thursday and then will be put to the test on Saturday as they’ll hold their first scrimmage of the spring.
