McNeese allows students to experience different cultures throughout campus

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Hira Mahmood traveled from Pakistan in order to break any pre-conceived notions about her country.
“We start to respect each other," Mahmood said. “We start to respect each other’s cultures and our differences and everything. What social media is telling us, what we came to know about different sources is not actually true. We need a true presentation we need a direct communication.”
Saurav Sharma from Nepal agrees and is grateful that McNeese is helping to educate students about people and places.
“You don’t have to go and practice this you don’t have to sit there and recite their books and everything," Sharma said. "Knowing others culture, their belief, their norms. values, it’s beneficial for you.”
“We are the youth of the nation, we are the future,” Mahmood said.
At a parade on the campus, international students shared their cultural traditions.
“Accepting actually that yes we are the part of this country and we are here, we are U.S. we are Pakistani, we are Napoli, we are every country,” Mahmood said.
Below is a list of all of the countries that represent the student body at McNeese:
- Albania
- Angola
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Cameroon
- Canada
- China
- Colombia
- Cote d’ Ivoire
- Egypt
- France
- Gabon
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Honduras
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Korea, Republic of
- Mexico
- Montenegro
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Peru
- Poland
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Syria
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
