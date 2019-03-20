McLemore picks up first win of the season as McNeese completes regular season sweep of Houston

1st | After having the bases loaded with no outs, the Cowboys make two great defensive plays, a 5-2-3 double play and a diving put out by Reid Bourque to get out of the top half of the inning. In the bottom half the Cowboys would also load the bases with no outs after a four-pitch walk by Bourque, single by Nate Fisbeck, and a hit-by-pitch by Clayton Rasbeary. Two batters later, Dickerson would hit a slow chopper in front of the plate to score one run and would be thrown out at first, but not before giving the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.