La. woman facing murder charge after admitting to giving her toddler drugs daily for several months

Homicide detectives were contacted Mar. 7 after toxicology results showed the child tested positive for lorazepam (a sedative, commonly used to treat seizure disorders or to relieve anxiety before surgery; brand name: Ativan), clonazepam (a sedative, commonly used to treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety; brand name: Klonopin), alprazolam (a sedative, commonly used to treat anxiety and panic disorder; brand name: Xanax), and methadone (a narcotic, commonly used to treat severe pain and drug addiction; brand name: Methadose). Testing further showed the alprazolam and methadone levels were well over the “fatal range for an adult.”