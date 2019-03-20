Huge three-day book sale starts Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd will hold its annual book sale March 22-24, 2019, in the Episcopal Day School gym.
The proceeds from the sale of over 25,000 books will benefit six local charities.
New and used books are donated throughout the year by the community and all the money received from the sale goes directly to the charities listed below. Books are priced from 50 cents to $3.
Last year’s event raised approximately $20,000.
Book Sale hours
8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, March 22.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23.
Noon - 3 p.m., Sunday, March 24.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.