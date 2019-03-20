FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes reported on U.S. 171 near Moss Bluff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There have been multiple vehicle crashes on U.S. 171 northbound near Moss Bluff, according to Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
The first crash was a six-car pileup that occurred on the Calcasieu River Bridge. It has since been cleared, said Senegal.
There are now two separate two-vehicle crashes being reported on U.S. 171 near the bridge. Congestion is reaching I-10. Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.