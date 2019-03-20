FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun to ring in the start to Spring this afternoon

By Saturday, clouds begin to return as onshore winds kick the humidity values back on the rise. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances remain low through the day at 20% and that holds true for Sunday as well. Still opting to go a little bit higher on the rain threat by next Monday as a cold front works through and brings the best chance for seeing showers and thunderstorms in our forecast over the next several days. Behind the front next week, there are some indications that cooler temperatures could briefly return with nighttime lows back in the 40s.