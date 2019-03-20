FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun to ring in the start to Spring this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As was promised the sun did shine yesterday to begin our stretch of brighter days this week, and also promised was another chilly morning which what was also delivered. Coats in the morning and short sleeves in the afternoon will again be the rule today as morning temperatures in the 40s warm up nearly 30 degrees by the afternoon in the lower 70s.
Winds stay light through the day, generally out of the northeast and turn to the southeast later this afternoon may keep temperatures a degree or two higher for lows tonight, although most areas will dip into the upper 40s overnight. A reinforcing dry cold front that moves through early in the day Thursday will keep our sunshine established through Friday along with cool morning and pleasant afternoon temperatures.
By Saturday, clouds begin to return as onshore winds kick the humidity values back on the rise. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances remain low through the day at 20% and that holds true for Sunday as well. Still opting to go a little bit higher on the rain threat by next Monday as a cold front works through and brings the best chance for seeing showers and thunderstorms in our forecast over the next several days. Behind the front next week, there are some indications that cooler temperatures could briefly return with nighttime lows back in the 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
