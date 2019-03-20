First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and beautiful weather on its way

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! It will be a beautiful day. Today also marks the first official day of Spring. There is no chance of rain today and even the clouds will be slim to none. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s. So, it will be very nice today. Try to get out and enjoy this great weather!
This evening, there will still be little to no cloud cover. The clouds will be few and far between. There should be a really nice sunset later this evening as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s around that time but will cool quickly after sunset. So, I would keep a jacket with you if you have any outdoor plans this evening.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. With no clouds, there is of course no chance of rain. The winds will be light as well. This is exactly what we need in order for the temperature to fall quickly. You may need a jacket if you will be out late tonight or early in the morning. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by sunrise.
Thursday will also be nice with mostly sunny conditions and no chance of rain. It will be another great day! There may be a few more clouds than on Wednesday, but it will still be very nice. There should be more sunshine than anything else. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the 70s.
Friday will be a good day, but the clouds will be on the return by then. So, it will not be as sunny as the rest of the week. The clouds will start to come back by the afternoon. So, by the evening, it should be mostly cloudy. I still do not expect any rain though. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend, the rain chances will slowly come back. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Whatever rain we do see, it will not be a washout. Just enough to possibly ruin outdoor plans. It could possibly not even rain at all in some areas. There is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models about if there will be rain or not. That’s why I have the rain chances low, but not completely taken out. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s.
I would not cancel any outdoor plans this weekend just yet. Especially on Sunday. That day is trending toward a better day. There will at least be more clouds around, but as long as the rain stays away, it shouldn’t be a bad day. Both days though, you may want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Early indications of next week look like there will be some rain by Monday. It will be with a weak cold front pushing through from the west. This will bring a few showers, and maybe a couple storms. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 40%, but this could increase to 60% in the coming days.
Tuesday should be better once that cold front passes through. There will be some cloud cover with a slight chance of rain. I have only a 20% chance with mostly cloudy conditions early in the day. I think throughout the day, the clouds will gradually clear away and the sunshine may return. By the middle of next week, the sunshine should be back.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.