Dates and times of 25th annual Blues Fest schedule released

Dates and times of 25th annual Blues Fest schedule released
Baton Rouge Blues Festival (Source: batonrougebuesfestivak.org) (Mary)
By Mykal Vincent | March 20, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The days, dates, times, and stages of the 25th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival were announced Wednesday.

The festival will take place across five stages from April 13 - 14, 2019.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage (located in Repentance Park)

Killer Whale (1:30–2:45 p.m.)

Levee Road Revue (3:00–4:30 p.m.)

Greyhounds (4:45–6:15 p.m.)

Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

William Bell (8:15–9:45 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Cedric Watson (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Little Freddie King (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests (4:00–5:15 p.m.)

Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others (5:45–7:00 p.m.)

Celebration of Lazy Lester (7:00 p.m.)

Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal (7:30–8:45 p.m.)

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage (located at North Blvd. and River Rd.)

OMT (1:30–2:30 p.m.)

April ‘Sexy Red’ Jackson (3:00-4:00 p.m.)

Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band (4:30–5:45 p.m.)

Henry Turner (6:15–7:30 p.m.)

Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and Convention)

Darcy Malone & The Tangle (1:15–2:30 p.m.)

Chicago Al & The Backburners (3:00-4:15 p.m.)

Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

Chicago Al (1:00–1:45 p.m.)

Warren Storm (2:00–2:45 p.m.)

Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (3:00–3:45 p.m.)

Chris Leblanc (4:00–4:45 p.m.)

William Bell (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson (12:00–12:30 p.m.)

Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson (1:00–1:30 p.m.)

Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham (2:00–2:30 p.m.)

Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke (3:00–3:30 p.m.)

Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair (4:00–4:30 p.m.)

J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends (5:00–5:30 p.m.)

Cupcake Strippers (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage

Lane Mack (1:30–2:45 p.m.)

Quiana Lynell (3:00–4:30 p.m.)

John ‘Papa’ Gros (4:45–6:15 p.m.)

Mavis Staples (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage

Hogy & the Healers (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Jonathon ’Boogie’ Long (2:30–3:45 p.m.)

Cedric Burnside (4:00–5:30 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore (5:45–7:15 p.m.)

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage

DeAndre Tate & Company (1:30–2:30 p.m.)

Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir (3:00–4:00 p.m.)

Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach (4:30–5:45 p.m.)

Zion Harmonizers (6:15–7:30 p.m.)

Front Porch Stage

The Excelleauxs (3:00-4:15 p.m.)

Sam Hogan (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage

Cedric Burnside (2:00–2:45 p.m.)

Quiana Lynell (3:00–3:45 p.m.)

Sam Hogan (4:00–4:45 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

Bill Romano & Chris Fry (12:00–12:30 p.m.)

Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires (1:00–1:30 p.m.)

Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson (2:00–2:30 p.m.)

Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor (3:00–3:30 p.m.)

Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel (4:00–4:30 p.m.)

Dale Harris Family Band (5:00–5:30 p.m.)

Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

Please note: Stage performance dates and times are subject to change.

Learn more about the performers at batonrougebluesfestival.org/lineup.

The festival is free to the public, however, the All-Weekend Experience Pass is $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and drinks, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas for mingling, dancing, or sitting to watch the festival at the Swamp Blues Stage and the LA 1 Stage. Click here to purchase.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.