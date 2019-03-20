Dates and times of 25th annual Blues Fest schedule released

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The days, dates, times, and stages of the 25th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival were announced Wednesday.
The festival will take place across five stages from April 13 - 14, 2019.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Crown Royal LA 1 Stage (located in Repentance Park)
Killer Whale (1:30–2:45 p.m.)
Levee Road Revue (3:00–4:30 p.m.)
Greyhounds (4:45–6:15 p.m.)
Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester (6:30–8:00 p.m.)
William Bell (8:15–9:45 p.m.)
Aetna Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)
Cedric Watson (1:00–2:15 p.m.)
Little Freddie King (2:30–3:30 p.m.)
Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests (4:00–5:15 p.m.)
Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others (5:45–7:00 p.m.)
Celebration of Lazy Lester (7:00 p.m.)
Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal (7:30–8:45 p.m.)
Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage (located at North Blvd. and River Rd.)
OMT (1:30–2:30 p.m.)
April ‘Sexy Red’ Jackson (3:00-4:00 p.m.)
Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band (4:30–5:45 p.m.)
Henry Turner (6:15–7:30 p.m.)
Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and Convention)
Darcy Malone & The Tangle (1:15–2:30 p.m.)
Chicago Al & The Backburners (3:00-4:15 p.m.)
Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (4:45–6:00 p.m.)
Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)
Chicago Al (1:00–1:45 p.m.)
Warren Storm (2:00–2:45 p.m.)
Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (3:00–3:45 p.m.)
Chris Leblanc (4:00–4:45 p.m.)
William Bell (5:00–5:45 p.m.)
Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda
Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson (12:00–12:30 p.m.)
Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson (1:00–1:30 p.m.)
Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham (2:00–2:30 p.m.)
Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke (3:00–3:30 p.m.)
Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair (4:00–4:30 p.m.)
J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends (5:00–5:30 p.m.)
Cupcake Strippers (6:00–6:30 p.m.)
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Crown Royal LA 1 Stage
Lane Mack (1:30–2:45 p.m.)
Quiana Lynell (3:00–4:30 p.m.)
John ‘Papa’ Gros (4:45–6:15 p.m.)
Mavis Staples (6:30–8:00 p.m.)
Aetna Swamp Blues Stage
Hogy & the Healers (1:00–2:15 p.m.)
Jonathon ’Boogie’ Long (2:30–3:45 p.m.)
Cedric Burnside (4:00–5:30 p.m.)
Deacon John Moore (5:45–7:15 p.m.)
Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage
DeAndre Tate & Company (1:30–2:30 p.m.)
Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir (3:00–4:00 p.m.)
Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach (4:30–5:45 p.m.)
Zion Harmonizers (6:15–7:30 p.m.)
Front Porch Stage
The Excelleauxs (3:00-4:15 p.m.)
Sam Hogan (4:45–6:00 p.m.)
Blues Backstory Stage
Cedric Burnside (2:00–2:45 p.m.)
Quiana Lynell (3:00–3:45 p.m.)
Sam Hogan (4:00–4:45 p.m.)
Deacon John Moore (5:00–5:45 p.m.)
Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda
Bill Romano & Chris Fry (12:00–12:30 p.m.)
Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires (1:00–1:30 p.m.)
Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson (2:00–2:30 p.m.)
Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor (3:00–3:30 p.m.)
Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel (4:00–4:30 p.m.)
Dale Harris Family Band (5:00–5:30 p.m.)
Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos (6:00–6:30 p.m.)
Please note: Stage performance dates and times are subject to change.
Learn more about the performers at batonrougebluesfestival.org/lineup.
The festival is free to the public, however, the All-Weekend Experience Pass is $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and drinks, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas for mingling, dancing, or sitting to watch the festival at the Swamp Blues Stage and the LA 1 Stage. Click here to purchase.
