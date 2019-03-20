Coach O’s contract extension includes $500K raise, $2M in incentives

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers got the 10-win season they wanted after defeating the University of Central Florida 40-32 in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl, and after a meeting with the LSU Board of Supervisor’s committee, apparently it was good enough to bump up Coach Ed Orgeron’s salary.
The committee approved a $500,000 raise for LSU’s head coach and added nearly $2 million in incentives in a meeting Wednesday, Mar. 20. The board unanimously approved the contracts shortly after.
The extension brings Coach O’s salary up to $4 million.
“He is our head coach. Last year he finished 6th in the country, he’s had a top 5 recruiting class. I think he’s represented the university extremely well,” LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said Wednesday.
As an incentive, if the Tigers win 10 games, Orgeron will receive a $250,000 bonus. If he wins 12 games, he’ll earn an additional $500,000 bonus.
“I think we’d all be very happy to pay him that $500,000 bonus," Alleva said.
Orgeron is now ninth highest-paid coach in the NCAA. His contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.
The board also approved a raise for assistant coach Bill Busch and added an official contract for assistant coach Joe Brady.
The Tigers finished 10-3 in the 2018 season, ranked No. 6 in the AP polls. Orgeron is 25-9 at the university after taking over in 2016 when Les Miles was fired.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.