Astros extend reliever Ryan Pressly through 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — The Houston Astros have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Pressly to a two-year contract extension covering the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The deal also includes a vesting option for 2022. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Pressly, split the 2018 season between Houston and Minnesota, combining to post a 2.54 ERA in 77 appearances, which led the American League. He also ranked fourth among AL relievers in strikeouts (101), eighth in ERA and ninth in strikeouts per nine innings (12.80).
He was acquired by the Astros on July 27, 2018, in exchange for two prospects, and posted a 0.77 ERA in 26 games down the stretch for Houston.
