Vermont daycare owner charged with manslaughter in 6-month-old girl’s death

RUTLAND, VT (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont home childcare provider pleaded not guilty to multiple charges after a 6-month-old baby girl died in her care, WCAX reports.
Stacey Vaillancourt, 53, is charged with manslaughter and cruelty to a child in the Jan. 24 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar. The suspect used to run a state-certified daycare in Rutland, VT, which has been shut down.
Toxicology tests on Harper Rose found high concentrations of diphenhydramine, a sedating ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medicines. The medical examiner says the cause of the baby girl’s death was diphenhydramine intoxication and ruled it a homicide.
The autopsy report noted that diphenhydramine should not be used on infants without an order from a physician. Investigators say there was no physician’s order in Harper Rose’s case.
Vaillancourt was the only person to provide care to Harper Rose before her death on what investigators say was her third day attending Vaillancourt’s daycare facility.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy says Harper Rose’s family is asking for privacy at this time, and they want justice for the little girl.
Prior to the autopsy results, police said the child’s death did not appear suspicious.
Copyright 2019 WCAX via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.