Two brothers find forever home in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A local family recently went viral after announcing they adopted two young boys just a few weeks ago.
You might remember now 11-year-old Dionta and 8-year-old Trevon when they were featured on KPLC’s ‘The New Family Tree’.
Over a year ago, the two were looking for their forever home.
“So I could spend time with them and do different things and just have a good life," Dionta said in December of 2017, when asked why he wanted a forever home.
Just a few weeks ago, on March 1, that wish came true for Dionta and Trevon, when Amber and Josh Harris made the adoption official.
“We’re not special. There’s nothing that we’ve done that makes us heroes. We literally were just obedient. Honestly, we have had some struggles that we didn’t expect to have but it’s been worth it. These kids are ours," Josh said.
The brothers had been living with the Harris’ for over a year, but Dionta said on adoption day, it all became real.
“I knew y’all was going to adopt us but it just felt like, now, we just had that officially state, so we didn’t have to worry about nothing," he said to Josh and Amber.
Trevon agreed being adopted was special.
“Like nice, and like, good," the 8-year-old said.
When Amber shared the good news on Facebook, she was shocked when the post got 1,000 shares.
“People kept sharing it and sharing it and sharing it all over Facebook and we ended up going viral. We got a lot of support from our friends, our family and really all around the country just letting us know they support us," Amber said. "So it was really cool. Then shortly after I realized it went viral, I added some statistics just to hopefully open some people’s eyes and make them aware the need is all over the country.”
So, what has been one of the boys’ favorite memories since living with the Harris'? They said it’s learning how to swim.
“I was scared to go on the deep side," Trevon said.
“I didn’t even want to keep my eyes open, but now, I can swim on the deep side, and I can dive off the diving board, go off the slide,” Dionta said while laughing. “He does belly flops then comes out of the water like oh!"
The Harris’ said they were inspired by Jesus to adopt and are happy they can help spread awareness about the importance of adoption.
