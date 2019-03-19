SWLA Arrest Reports - March 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 17, 2019.
Sarah Renee Grubs, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $7,500.
Charisa Ann LeBlanc, 45, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court.
Jacob Ryan Bult, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of Schedule IV drug. Bond: $10,000.
Jeff Thomas III, 40, Lake Charles: Carjacking; aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: $775,000.
Randy Joe LeBlanc, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $5,000.
Jessica Bess Celestine, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,500.
Amberee Michelle Hinson, 29 Silsbee, Texas: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of Schedule I drug; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $46,500.
Sandy Nicole Deleon, 25, McAllen, Texas: First-offense operating while intoxicated; vehicular homicide; vehicular negligent injuring; careless operation; operating a vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $110,000.
Howard Jake Parker, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; possession of Schedule I drug.
Jesse Noah Shell, 33, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; contempt of court.
Jason Paul Amy Jr., 23, Reeves: Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a healthcare professional.
Stephen Lee Ledet, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
David Dwayne St. Germain Jr., 21, Sulphur: 3 counts criminal trespass; 2 counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Matthew Tyler Fritz, 26, Starks: 2 counts contempt of court.
Christopher Ryan Babcock, 25, Vinton: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Maurice Dawayne Joseph, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Demone Darrel Brady, 44, Out-of-state detainer.
Verna Hope Fontenot, 28, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Jacob Wayne Barron, 40, Boyce: Operating vehicle while license is suspended; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs; attempt and conspiracy. Bond: $528,500.
Valentin Cisneros, 34, Bryan, Texas: Third-offense operating while intoxicated; contempt of court.
