SWLA Arrest Reports - March 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 18, 2019.
John Ivory McCorpen Jr, 33, Lake Charles: Simple assault, first-offense illegal carrying of weapons, probation detainer.
Alexia Denee Davis, 26, Sulphur: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug, first-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts; all schedules.
Daniel William Noble, 48, Convington, Indiana: Disturbing the peace, simple battery, trespassing.
Chance Ryan Hebert, 22, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court, first-offense possession or marijuana (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Lee Sullivan, 37, Opelousas: Instate detainer for Lafayette Parish.
Contance Rashall, 76, Iowa: Criminal conspiracy.
Tracy Gayle Norman, 61, Woodville, Texas: Four counts of attempted simple kidnapping.
Christopher Lee Venable, 36, Hackberry: Soliciting, begging, panhandling, or requesting anything of value on any interstate highway.
Dillian Joseph Aucoin, 23, Iowa: Probation detainer for Jeff Davis Parish.
Matthew John Muffoletto, 36, Lafayette: Contempt of court, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Aaron Tyler Cook, 38, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court.
Chad Wayne Daigle, 36, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole, probation violation.
Dedric Paul Green, 42, Lake Charles: First-offense attempted possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer by violence, disturbing the peace.
Timothy Wade Manuel, 54, Oberlin: Instate detainer.
Brittany Darlene Tran, 27, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court, theft $750 to $5,000.
Mickey Joseph Trahan, 38, Sulphur: Criminal conspiracy.
Kayla Marie Hooper, 26, Westlake: Attempted theft of less than $1,000, two counts of attempted possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of second-offense attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense attempted possession of marijuana, attempting to fake a drug test.
Julius Joseph Lebleu, 35, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
