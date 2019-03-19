McNeese golf finishes day one of the Lake Charles Toyota Invitational in sixth place

LAKE CHARLES – The field in the 2nd Annual McNeese/Lake Charles Toyota Invitational blistered the Country Club at The Golden Nugget on Monday as 13 of the 18 teams finished the two rounds under par while 43rd-ranked TCU paved the way with a 36-under par showing followed by No. 10 Texas Tech at minus-28.
The tournament will conclude on Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for the final 18 holes.
McNeese capped the day in a tie for sixth place with Little Rock at 9-under after posting rounds of 284 and 279.
Sutton Farmer led the way with rounds of 68 and 70 to finish the day in a tie for seventh place on the individual leaderboard with a 6-under 138.
Teammate Blake Elliott, the nation’s 22nd-ranked player, followed with a 5-under 139 and is tied for ninth place. Elliott followed up an even-par 72 first round with a 5-under 67 in the second.
Texas Tech’s Sandy Scott, ranked 24th in the country, leads the pack at 15-under (64-65) while David Ravetto of TCU is 14-under (64-66).
There were 38 rounds that were shot in the 60s on the day, including all 10 rounds by the top five players on the leaderboard.
Other scorers for the Cowboys had Jack Hearn finishing with a 143 (72-71), and Nick Mattner 144 (72-72) and Reid Giardina with a 144 (73-71).
Individually, Chase White scored rounds of 74-73 and Theo Berger a 73 and 81.
The scoreboard can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.