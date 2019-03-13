LSU football makes progress in Week 2 of spring practice

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU football is now in week two of spring practices.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Joe Burrow is happy with the new offensive guidance under passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
However, the second week of spring football for LSU also meant more “Big Cat” drill.
When it comes to the schedule, the Tigers are off Friday before they scrimmage Saturday, when Orgeron has some very specific things he’ll be looking for.
“Toughness, play hard, effort, tackle, break tackle, line of scrimmage discipline, throw the football, catch the football, protect," said Orgeron. "Let the guys go out there and play, execution, know the offense, know the defense, execute, play it right, and let them go.”
Outside linebacker Michael Divinity said he’s grown into a confident veteran, ready to lead now that Devin White is gone.
With the emergence of quarterback Joe Burrow and the addition of young dual threat talent, Myles Brennan may have been viewed expendable by some LSU fans.
However, Brennan says he wanted to stick to his commitment to the purple and gold instead of transferring and wait for his number to be called behind the grad transfer from Ohio State.
He also finally put on some weight in the process.
Safety Grant Delpit spoke for the first time since he inherited the No. 7 jersey, once worn by former defensive backs Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.
